Gmail on mobile, Android and iOS is getting revamped with new Material Theme design

Google’s Gmail is getting another design revamp with the company now rolling out the material design theme look on mobile versions of the service. The new design was already rolled out to Gmail on desktop. The new material theme design is rolling out to the Android and iOS apps as well as the mobile version of Gmail.

According to Google’s official blog post for the announcement, the new design for Gmail brings some crucial changes. For instances, users will be able view attachments like photos without opening or scrolling through the conversation. The new design will also make it easier to switch between personal and work accounts.

The new redesign gets rid of the prominent red banner on the top, which has been on Gmail for a while now. Instead the material theme design is cleaner and all white from top to bottom. The top of Gmail has a very prominent search bar as well now, and the hamburger menu on the left side will let users access the other tabs.

On the right of this search bar one can find the profile option for the user, which will let them access their profile, and also add other gmail accounts. Tapping on the profile photo will show option for adding work accounts as well on the Gmail app, and also managing or switching between these accounts.

Gmail will still have big red warnings to alert users of a potential phishing email as well, which will now really stand out given the all white background.

Google says the redesign is part of a larger effort to make G Suite look and act like a family of products, designed in the Google Material Theme. Users should see the new mobile design in Gmail on Android and iOS in the coming weeks. The company says more G Suite mobile apps will follow with this material theme design later this year.