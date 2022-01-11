Gmail crosses 10 billion installs on Android, fourth Google app to do so

Android’s Gmail app has become the fourth Google application ever to hit 10 billion installs. The only other apps by Google to cross the milestone are the Google Play Services app, YouTube, and Google Maps.

The Gmail app, Google’s go-to email app for Android phones, was launched back in 2004 and has been popular among Android users ever since. Also a default app on many new Android phones, the Gmail app has over the years grown to become a crucial addition in productivity apps for both students and professionals.

Also Read | Stephen Hawking: Google remembers theoretical physicist with doodle

The app is no longer just an email client either, having been loaded with features that today, make it an all-around communication platform, with better integration with other Google services like Meet and Hangouts.

Gmail has also had a few alternatives from Google itself come up over the years, which likely slowed its progress to the 10 billion installs mark. This includes Google’s Inbox app, which started out really popular but was eventually retired. There’s also the Gmail Lite app, a lighter offering that offers all important functionalities of the default Gmail app for lower-end devices like entry-level budget smartphones.

As pointed out in a report by Android Police, the next Google app to cross the 10 billion mark could be the Chrome Browser for Android. The popular browser is also a common find on most Android phones these days, also the default browser app in phones by many OEMs. Known for its speed great tab management and ever-growing feature-set, Chrome is one of the most popular browsers today.