From Air India to Qatar Airways: Top airlines with free Wi-Fi service

There is something exciting about finally boarding a flight after weeks or months of planning a holiday. However, the excitement often comes with one familiar ritual, switching your phone to airplane mode and preparing to stay offline until touchdown.
Today, many airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi allowing passengers to text, browse social media, and even stream content while cruising thousands of feet above the ground.
Although speed and availability vary depending on the aircraft and route, onboard internet is becoming an increasingly common travel perk. And with Starlink entering aviation, connectivity in the skies is getting faster too.
Here are seven airlines offering complimentary Wi-Fi onboard:
Air India has started offering complimentary Wi-Fi on select domestic and international flights, particularly on newer aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and select Airbus A321neo planes. While the service is not yet available across the entire fleet, it is becoming a useful addition for long-haul travellers flying from India.
Qatar Airways is among the first global carriers to roll out Starlink-powered Wi-Fi promising faster internet speeds and lower latency. Currently available on select Boeing 777, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787 aircraft, the service allows travellers on routes between Doha and destinations such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tokyo, Osaka and Hong Kong to stay connected throughout the journey without requiring a Privilege Club login.
United Airlines offers complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi to members of its MileagePlus loyalty programme, backed by SpaceX’s Starlink technology. The high-speed internet service is available from gate to gate, allowing passengers to stream content, browse, work, and play games across multiple devices during their journey.
Emirates offers complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi through its Skywards loyalty programme, with access varying by membership tier and cabin class, ranging from free messaging to broader internet browsing. At the same time, the airline reportedly is upgrading parts of its fleet with high-speed Starlink-powered Wi-Fi, enabling smoother streaming, gaming and browsing at cruising altitude with the service expected to be available across all cabin classes on equipped aircraft.
Singapore Airlines provides complimentary unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi across cabin classes for KrisFlyer members, including those flying in Economy and Premium Economy. It is available on most aircraft except Boeing 737-800 BG flights, the Wi-Fi supports messaging, web browsing and emails, although streaming, video calls and other data-heavy activities are not supported. Connectivity may also drop briefly over regions such as India, Turkey and Cuba due to the local regulations and satellite coverage.
JetBlue offers free, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, known as Fly-Fi, to passengers on nearly all flights. The service provides gate-to-gate connectivity, allowing travellers to browse, message, stream and shop from boarding until arrival without extra charges, data caps or time restrictions. However, Wi-Fi coverage is primarily available across the contiguous United States, meaning connectivity may briefly drop on some international or transoceanic routes until the aircraft returns to the coverage zone.
Lufthansa is gradually upgrading its fleet with high-speed Starlink–powered Wi-FI offering complimentary internet access to passengers using a Miles & More account, a free digital Travel ID and premium status members. While the rollout is expected to continue through 2029, passengers on aircraft yet to receive the upgrade currently get limited free connectivity, mainly for flight information, booking services and basic messaging.
The above list is based on information available on the websites of the respective airlines. As tariffs are subject to change, passengers are advised to verify the latest Wi-Fi plans on the airlines’ official websites before boarding.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)