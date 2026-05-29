From Air India to Qatar Airways: Top airlines with free Wi-Fi service

Airlines are increasingly upgrading onboard internet, with several carriers turning to Starlink-powered connectivity for faster browsing in the skies.(Image: Magnefic)

There is something exciting about finally boarding a flight after weeks or months of planning a holiday. However, the excitement often comes with one familiar ritual, switching your phone to airplane mode and preparing to stay offline until touchdown.

Today, many airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi allowing passengers to text, browse social media, and even stream content while cruising thousands of feet above the ground.

Although speed and availability vary depending on the aircraft and route, onboard internet is becoming an increasingly common travel perk. And with Starlink entering aviation, connectivity in the skies is getting faster too.

Here are seven airlines offering complimentary Wi-Fi onboard: