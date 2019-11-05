Free access to Netflix, Apple TV+, Hotstar: Here’s how it works

The video streaming space is in India is more competitive, thanks to the launch of Apple TV+, which brings with it exclusive content shows like “See”, “The Morning Show”, and more. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar, which are older players offer a variety of content keeping in mind the Indian audience.

Though the video streaming services are subscription-based, these offer trial period during which the services can be accessed for free. So, Apple TV+ offers a trial period of seven days while its 30 days for Netflix. While Hotstar has free content, you will need Premium subscription to watch its premium catalogue and there is no free trial. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video also does not offer any free trial for its service. We take a look at how to access Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hotstar for free:

Apple TV+ free for one year, seven-day trial period

There’s some good news for people who have bought Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch or Apple TV streaming box after September 12 – Apple TV+ subscription will be free for one year. For others, there is a seven-day trial period during which the service will be free after which the charges are Rs 99 per month. To start free trial, open the Apple TV app and follow the instructions.

Netflix free for 30 days

Netflix offers 30 days of free trial, during which the subscription can be cancelled as well. Netflix is among the most expensive video streaming services and the plans start at Rs 199 per month, though it is mobile-only. The most expensive monthly plan is of Rs 799.

To get free trial, open the Netflix app on your phone or desktop and click on “Try 30 days free”. Next, you will also need to choose a plan, though remember, you will not be charged if you cancel anytime during the free trial period. You will need to create a Netflix account to get started.

How to get Hostar for free

A lot of Hotstar’s content is free for users for which they do not even need to sign-up. Simply open the Hotstar app on phone or its website on desktop and start watching content. When users try to open the content that is not part of the free service, they will ben taken to a page to subscribe to either Hotstar’s Premium or VIP service.

But all its premium English movies and shows, Live Sports, latest Hindi, and regional movies, etc comes under its Premium category which is priced at Rs 999 per year or Rs 299 per month. Do note that there is no free trial for Hotstar Premium. The Hotstar VIP subscription is also an option, which includes Live Sport, latest episodes of Indian TV shows, Hotstar specials, and more. It will cost Rs 365 per year.