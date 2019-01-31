For Amazon’s Alexa, Indian languages is the next path for growth

Amazon’s Alexa had close to 40,000 plus developers in India building for the platform towards the end of 2018, a number nearly four times higher compared to the 10,000 developers it had in 2017. Reveling these numbers, Dilip R S, Country Manager, India for Alexa Skills, told indianexpress.com that Amazon’s voice-assistant has seen growth from the developer and user side in India.

Skills on Amazon Alexa allow the voice-assistant to interact with more websites and third-party apps. For instance, if one activates the Ola skill on the Amazon Echo device, then they can use to call a cab with the Alexa assistant.

Dilip said the company is working with brands across verticals and domains, including Indian brands that customers would care about in order to bring them to the Alexa platform.

“When started off we focused on obvious use cases like music. Now, we have added brands from the education space like Career launcher and Byju’s. There’s also the devotion space which is very big for us, with customers asking Alexa for everything from songs to Hanuman Chalisa. We even have seers who have built Alexa experiences,” he said.

Another space Amazon says is gaining importance for Alexa is children’s entertainment. According to Dilip, brands like ChuChu TV, Amar Chitra Katha have built good gamified experiences for children to enjoy on Alexa.

“We fundamentally believe this (voice) is the next big disruptor technology. It’s already doing that in the US and UK, and we are seeing it in India in year one. For developers, they are getting early in the game, they’re able to experiment learn from the experience,” added Dilip.

But there’s also the challenge of Alexa working with Indian languages, which will be crucial to growth in India. Dilip admited the company has been working to ensure that “Alexa is Indian enough to understand different Indian accents and respond in as Indian a way as possible.”

“Right now we support is English in India. But there are a lot of use cases where we also support other languages. For example, music is a use case where song names are sometimes in other languages, and Alexa does understand that,” he said.

He also pointed out that some Indie developers have built skills for Alexa to read Hindi jokes and Hindi Bollywood quizzes, which customers have appreciated. “Developers are finding innovative, clever ways to still provide those regional experiences,” he said.

Amazon’s own internal team has also a skill called Cleo to improve its understanding of vernacular inputs. Cleo supports 20 Indian languages at the moment.

“We ask the customer to choose the language of their choice and speak to Alexa only in that language. It is a gamified experience. We might say you have a parcel from a company, how do you go and say this in the local language, or ask users to help with how does one ask for routes in a language or how do you ask for restaurants,” he said.

Amazon wants to ensure that Alexa is able understand customers right way. Dilip said this would be the first step in understanding languages in India. The second would, of course, be Alexa speaking in vernacular languages. “Today, what we have a lot of mixed language utterances, and we want to be able to manage those kinds of things, which are partial requests, but we are getting a ton of those requests,” he adds.