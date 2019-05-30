Flipboard data breach saw user details, passwords being stolen: How to secure account

Flipboard, the news sharing app, has confirmed a security incident where hackers stole personal information of users. The incident has prompted Flipboard to send out mails to users alerting them of the data breach and asking them that passwords will need to be updated for their accounts.

In the statement, Flipboard revealed that they around “unauthorized access” to their database where in users’ account information, including account credentials were accessed. Flipboard says they have launched an investigation into this and also hired an external security firm.

The company says user information between June 2, 2018 and March 23, 2019 and April 21 – 22, 2019 was accessed by an authorised person and copies were also made. Flipboard says they found out about the incident first on April 23, 2019.

So what information was stolen from Flipboard?

Account information such as name, Flipboard username, cryptographically protected password and email address were accessed. Flipboard has tried to assure users by saying the passwords were not stored in plain-text, meaning they are not in a readable format. Hackers would need the cryptographic keys and significant resources to crack the unique code protecting these passwords.

For those who connect their Flipboard account to a third-party account, including social media accounts, the company warns that the databases may have contained digital tokens used to connect their Flipboard account to that third-party account. The company insists it has not found evidence that the unauthorised parties or person accessed third-party account. Still Flipboard has replaced or deleted all digital tokens.

What is Flipboard doing? Why have they reset passwords?

All users passwords have been reset by the company. If you are already logged into Flipboard on a device, then you will be able to continue using it there. But for those accessing their Flipboard account from a new device, or who logging in again, they will be asked to create a new password.

For third-party social media accounts, which were being used for Flipboard access, users will need to reconnect. Flipboard says they are still identifying the accounts involved.

How to reset password for Flipboard?

On the web, one reset password at https://accounts.flipboard.com/.

On mobile devices, follow these steps for Android. From the login page, select ‘Get Started’, and then Login in the top right corner. Select Email, and type in Flipboard associated email address.

Select ‘Forgot username or password?’ to open the Account Help page and then select Forgot Password.

Enter account email and tap send. Once the reset link comes to your email, open it and create a new password.

On Apple’s iPhones, go to login page, select Login in the top right corner, then Log in with Email.

Here select ‘Forgot your password?’ and Select Forgot Password option.

Enter email, wait for reset link, create a new password and then login again.

For Apple iPad users, they should start by selecting Already have an account? Log In.

After that, Select Need Help? to open the Account Help page and tap on select ‘Forgot Password’, enter email to reset password.

The password reset will expire after some time, so it is best to reset password soon.