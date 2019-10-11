Five WhatsApp tips and tricks for Android that you should definitely know

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India and it has replaced the SMS, leaving the latter for OTP, notifications, and spam messages only. In order to make the user experience better, the messaging app continues to add new features quite often and there’s a good chance that you might not have spotted them all. We are listing five hidden WhatsApp features that you might find interesting.

Hide photos and videos in the gallery from particular WhatsApp chats

There is at least one group or one friend in your WhatsApp chat, which ends up being a source of objectionable content on your phone in the form of photos or videos. Every time you open your gallery, there is something new that can embarrass you in public space.

Luckily, WhatsApp gives the option to hide photos and videos in the gallery which are sent over a particular group or by an individual. Go to a chat > tap on group/contact name > tap on Media Visibility > tap on “No”.

Notably, the method will stop showing the media from a particular group/contact, but it will not hide the already existing media. It will only work for future music, photos, and videos from that group/contact.

Delete images or videos from a particular WhatsApp group or contact

WhatsApp gives the option to delete media sent over its app. You can select to delete the text messages, stickers, GIFs, and every other thing you can send and receive over WhatsApp individually for each contact and group chat. To clear storage you can go to WhatsApp Settings > Data and storage usage > Storage usage.

You will see the chats lined up in decreasing order of the media size. Once you tap on a contact/group, it will show the storage used for media files. There is an option of “Free up space” at the bottom. It will enable checkboxes for each category so that you can select what to erase and what to keep.

Limit data used by WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a built-in option to restrict the data it uses. Go to WhatsApp Settings > Data and storage usage. You can select what kind of media you want to download automatically. You can set different permission for the app for when you are using mobile data, connected on Wi-Fi or on roaming. When you tap on any of the three, you are presented with the option to select media — photos, audio, videos, and documents — for which you want to allow auto-download.

Share Live Location for 8 hours

Sharing location on WhatsApp is quite easy and the messaging app also gives the option to share live location with your contacts. Go to chat > tap on attachment > select location. You will see the option to “Share live location” at the screen along with the option to send current location only. When you select live location sharing, it gives you three options — 15 minutes, 1 hour, and 8 hours. You can also add a comment while sharing your location.

Transfer files between PC and phone

You can also use WhatsApp to download files between PC and your phone. You need to open WhatsApp Web on the PC and sync your phone by scanning the QR code from within the WhatsApp on your phone. Now you will be able to see the media, you have send or will send to a chat, on the PC. All the files are just a click away to download over the PC and vice-versa.