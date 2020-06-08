Top 5 upcoming WhatsApp features that have us excited

Five upcoming WhatsApp features. (File Photo: Indian Express) Five upcoming WhatsApp features. (File Photo: Indian Express)

With over 2 billion worldwide users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services in the world. The platform regularly comes with new features and updates that make the messaging experience better. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out Dark Mode, increased group voice and video call limit from four to eight, restricted frequently forwarded messages to be sent to more than one chat at a time, and more.

WhatsApp is still working on a bunch of new features that are slated to come in future updates. We are listing the top five upcoming functionalities that has us all excited.

Multiple device support

WhatsApp has been testing multiple device support for months. Once enabled, the feature will let users log-in to their WhatsApp account in more than one device at the same time. Currently, users can log-in to their WhatsApp account on a single device. Once the same account is logged into another device, it automatically logs out of the first device.

WhatsApp QR code

WhatsApp QR code scanner is available in WhatsApp QR code scanner is available in Android beta version now. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you add new contacts just by scanning a QR code. Users will be able to display their own contact QR code as well as scan the QR code of others to add them to their contacts. The feature is already available in beta versions of both the Android and iOS platforms and expected to roll out to stable versions soon enough.

Self-destructing messages

This is yet another feature that is in the works for a long time. Just the way WhatsApp Stories or Status disappear after 24 hours, users will soon be able to send messages that will disappear automatically after a set time period. The self-destructing or disappearing messages feature has been renamed to Delete Messages and it is expected to come to the stable version soon enough.

In-app browser

WhatsApp has been working on an in-app browser feature that will let users open links sent over chats within the messaging application without having to redirect to the web browser. The in-app browser feature minimises the time to open links. It is available in a lot of apps including Twitter and LinkedIn and expected to work in the same way.

Last seen for select friends

WhatsApp currently allows users to share their last seen status with “contacts”, “everyone”, or no one. At the moment, you cannot share your last seen status with select few friends, but WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow you to do just that.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd