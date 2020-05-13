Five best augmented reality apps to kill lockdown boredom

If you are bored at home, these are the AR apps for your Android and iPhone that you need to try. (Image credit: Screenshot/Dance Reality’s YouTube channel If you are bored at home, these are the AR apps for your Android and iPhone that you need to try. (Image credit: Screenshot/Dance Reality’s YouTube channel

Although augmented reality (AR) is still in the early stages of adoption, it’s already starting to gain some popularity, thanks to our smartphones. AR, often referred to as a technology that overlays virtual objects in the real-world scene in real-time, gives users a fascinating way to experience interactive content. The developers are already hard at work developing AR apps that are tailored for immersive experiences. Let’s take a look at the five AR apps that you can try out now on your Android and iPhone.

#1. BBC Civilisations AR (iOS, Android)

If you are fascinated by ancient cultures and civilisations, then try downloading BBC’s Civilizations AR. The free to download app uses augmented reality to turn your living room into a sort of museum. The Civilisations AR brings a collection of historical artifacts from museums. Each artifact can be viewed in 3D on your iPhone or iPad. For example, one artifact is an Egyptian Mummy in a coffin. You can learn about the origins and history of the treasure and even see the scanned mummy inside using an x-ray feature. If your kid is among those who hate history lessons, the app is highly recommended.

Interested in history? Try BBC’s Civilizations AR. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Interested in history? Try BBC’s Civilizations AR. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

#2. Ink hunter (iOS, Android)

Tattoos are now becoming very popular, especially among the young. People love to show off their inked bodies, though not everyone wants to go through the painful process. Ink Hunter lets you try a tattoo in augmented reality before you decide on where to put it. Not only does the app allow you to choose from a lot of readymade tattoo designs but you can also scan in your own designs. If you are putting off your tattoo parlor visit due to the coronavirus pandemic, maybe you should try Ink Hunter app and make your friends jealous on social media by flaunting a new tattoo.

Planning to get a tattoo? Check out, Ink Hunter. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Planning to get a tattoo? Check out, Ink Hunter. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

#3.Knightfall: AR (iOS, Android)

Knightfall AR is about sword fighting, castles, and battles. This strategy game takes you in the world of The Knights Templar and you have to save the city of Acre from an invading army and protect the Holy Grail. Since the game is designed in AR, all you need to do is place the battlefield on the floor or the table and start firing at enemy units as they come closer towards your walls. If you like battle strategy games, then Knightfall AR will appeal to you.

Do you know how to fix a leaky tap? (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Do you know how to fix a leaky tap? (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

#4. JigSpace (iOS)

One of the widespread uses of augmented reality is in education. AR not only makes difficult concepts easy through three dimensional objects but also keeps students engaged through interactive elements. JigSpace, which is aimed at kids and adults, tries to make learning fun through AR. The educational app covers categories ranging from science, history and machinery. For example, you don’t know “How a battery works’. Just select that topic within the app and focus the phone camera on a flat surface, a 3D model of AA battery appears along with a step-by-step explanatory guide. You can interact with the object, rotate it, and zoom it. It’s a neat way to explain complicated concepts to kids in the form of 3D objects.

Learn how to dance the salsa basic steps at home. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Learn how to dance the salsa basic steps at home. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

#5. Dance Reality (iOS, Android)

I am not fond of dancing, but when I tried Dance Reality I couldn’t stop shaking my legs. The concept of Dance Reality is simple; a virtual dance instructor named “Bee” will appear in your room and teach you some basics of dance. But this is just the beginning. For example, if you want to learn Salsa, two dancers, Andy Albani and Bee will be virtually present in the room to show you how to ace salsa. Learning hip-hop or salsa from virtual dance teachers isn’t as bad as I was expecting. The only issue is that you have to hold your phone while learning these dance moves.

