Fitbit wearables are now compatible with Cardiogram app

Fitbit has announced that its wearables are now compatible with Cardiogram app, which is available on Android or iOS. The Cardiogram app will work with any Fitbit device which has a heart rate sensor.

This includes the Fitbit Charge family, the Fitbit Versa watches, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Ionic, and Fitbit Alta HR, all of which come with the heart rate sensor.

The Cardiogram app is a “digital health and fitness diary” and it relies on the heart rate and sleep data from the wearable device. The app then analyses this heart rate data, and shows insights and tracking. According to a press statement from Fitbit, close to one million people are using this particular app to track how their heart rate is affected by factors like stress, workout, sleep, etc.

For Fitbit users, they will be able to access Cardiogram’s health screening tools as well. These have been “clinically validated to detect signs of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, and atrial fibrillation using heart rate data from Fitbit devices,” according to the claims being made by the company.

The app will also offer the option for confirmatory diagnostic testing, if a user is found to be at risk for a health condition. There’s also a Cardiogram Premium service, which is paid. This will enable sharing of live data, insights, and confirmatory test results with a loved one or caretaker. The live data sharing could be useful for those who already suffer from a heart condition and wish to keep their family or doctor alerted.

The app’s subscription service will also support the option of exporting this data to share with a physician, according to the company.