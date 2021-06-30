Firework to host India’s first ‘Livestream Sale’ with shoppable videos

Brands taking part in the livestream sale included names like Samsung, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Aldo, among others. (Image Source: Firework)

Firework, a short-video platform for publishers and businesses on the open web, is introducing livestream sale capabilities with shopping videos. The first sale, which is taking place today, will showcase over 15 brands across categories offering discounts and giveaways.

Firework is a Silicon Valley-born startup, found in 2018. Unlike other short video apps, the focus is on helping publishers and creators create content which can be posted anywhere, rather than one app. While Firework also looks at short video creation, it is different compared to the traditional apps such TikTok or Instagram Reels.

With Firework, creators or publishers can post their videos on the open web and this can be amplified to more than 500 publisher partners across the world. Globally some of the partners for Firework are Vice, Brut, Bloomberg, Refinery 29, NDTV, Condenast, Xiaomi, Samsung and more.

“There is a significant shift in the way people across the globe and India shop today. The pandemic influenced irreversible change in consumer habits and online shopping have replaced brick-and-mortar stores. However, for consumers a ‘serendipitous store – like’ shopping experience is what is missing from online shopping. Brands which are able to effectively offer the joy of brick-and-mortar shopping to an online shopping experience, will emerge as the winners in this space,” Sunil Nair, CEO of Firework India said.

“It was essential for us as a business tool to make it easier for the brands to harness the advantages for mobile vertical videos, e-commerce and livestream coupled with the unlimited reach on the open web. Hence, brands can enable these with a simple integration rather than exhausting critical resources in developing this capability,” Nair adds.

Brands taking part in the livestream sale included names like Samsung, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Aldo, among others. Firework has an enormous partner network that includes publisher partners like Google, Airtel, Jio, Vi and leading traditional platforms and apps.