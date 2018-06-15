Xiaomi Mi Football Carnival 2018: How to get Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Band 2, Mi Power Bank for free

Xiaomi Mi Football Carnival 2018: Here’s how to get the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Band 2, Mi Power Bank for free. Xiaomi Mi Football Carnival 2018: Here’s how to get the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Band 2, Mi Power Bank for free.

Xiaomi Mi Football Carnival 2018 has been unveiled, which gives users a chance to play games online and win prizes. The carnival comes on the heels of FIFA World Cup 2018, which kicked off on May 14. The Mi Football Carnival is already live and will take place till midnight of July 20. It is limited to Xiaomi smartphone users with Mi Browser. To play Football frenzy, users do not require to sign in with their Mi account. However, those who wish to participate and claim prizes in a lucky draw on Mi devices will need to log in.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 3GB RAM+32GB storage model, Mi Band 2, Mi Power Bank 10000mAh, and Mi Earphones Silver will be given out by the company as prizes. Xiaomi will announce the winners of Mi Football Carnival 2018 at 10 AM on June 18, June 25, July 2, July 9, July 16, and July 20.

In order to play Mi Football Carnival 2018, users will have to complete daily tasks or predict the results of football matches to win coins. The coins can be redeemed to get physical products if they win in a lucky draw. Xiaomi will send reward coins at the end of each match to the user’s Mi account if their prediction is correct. Do note that users will need to spend 19 coins to make one prediction.

Xiaomi will select winners on the basis of lucky draw, which includes five prize slots. While only the first two slots will initially be available, users will have to play two rounds in three days to unlock the third slot. The fourth and fifth slots can be unlocked by playing for five days and seven days respectively. The more slots that the user unlocks, more are the chances of winning a better prize. The prize will depend on the value of coins the user spends.

