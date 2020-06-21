Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes, messages, greetings: How to create Father’s Day WhatsApp stickers

Father’s Day 2020: How to create WhatsApp Happy Father’s Day stickers and Instagram AR effects, send greetings (Designed by Gargi Singh) Father’s Day 2020: How to create WhatsApp Happy Father’s Day stickers and Instagram AR effects, send greetings (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Stickers: Today is Father’s Day and amid the pandemic, there are many who are not with their father and are connecting with them via technology and apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. You can use voice or video call to connect with your father using WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, record a special WhatsApp video and share with him, create Instagram AR effect and personalised WhatsApp Sticker, share status to make your father feel special on this day.

Here are a few ways you can use WhatsApp and Instagram to make your father feel special today:

* WhatsApp voice and video Message: You can just record a heartfelt thank you message for all the times your dad had your back. In fact, you can also prepare a song and record it on your WhatsApp and send it to him. All WhatsApp messages are encrypted and these messages will remain between you and your father. To create a video message just open the chat with your dad, click on the ‘mic’ icon on the top right corner of your WhatsApp keypad, keep it pressed to record your voice message, and release to send. Similarly to record a video message, tap on the ‘camera’ icon at the bottom right corner, and long press the icon to start recording.

* WhatsApp Status: You can also curate a personalized Father’s Day post and share it as a status on WhatsApp. To create a status open the Status section and tap on the ‘Add to my status’ button from the top, open the camera view, to take a picture click on the shutter button, to record a video tap and hold on the shutter button. You can also upload a photo or video from your phone gallery, tap on the ‘Gallery’ button from the bottom-right. Lastly, click on the ‘Send’ button to add it to your Status.

* Personalized WhatsApp Stickers: WhatsApp provides sample apps and code for both Android and iOS that allow you to just drop in your sticker art and build an app with minimal development or coding experience. Here’s how you can create a WhatsApp Sticker this Father’s Day.

* Instagram AR effects: Another great way to share a heartfelt message for your father is by creating AR effects on Instagram. They are interactive and fun. These AR effects provide a fun template to package your wishes. You can use an AR effect when your friends share an effect on their Instagram Stories. Tap the effect title in the upper left corner and then “Try It” button the next time you see an interesting effect pop up in Stories.

You can also open the Instagram camera and swipe right to “Browse Effects” and tap to search the effect gallery for effects that you can try. Tap Search to look up effects by name. You can also follow your favorite AR creators on Instagram and tap the “Effects” tab on their profile to see their collection of effects.

