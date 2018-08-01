Facial recognition technology has ‘inherent biases’

Facial recognition technology comes with ‘inherent’ biases. This has been claimed by Diane Green, Google’s director of Cloud computing, who said that this technology is yet to accommodate the diversity it needs. Her claims come in the backdrop of Amazon software wrongly identifying 28 members of the US Congress as police suspects.

Speaking to the BBC on the issue, Green said that companies need to be careful while employing facial recognition, given its current limitations. In addition, she added that those working on the technology would be looking to reduce or eliminate the ‘inherent biases’ of such software. While all companies are working towards the right steps, Green believes that a certain amount of caution is also necessary while using such technology.

