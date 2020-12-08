Facebook’s Year in Review 2020: The top cultural moments this year

The top moments were grouped into six themes to offer context into the way people shared experiences in 2020 and felt connected. (Image: Reuters)

As 2020 comes to a close and the world gears up to step into the new year, Facebook shares its recap for the year, highlighting moments that brought the world closer. The top moments were grouped into six themes to offer context into the way people shared experiences in 2020 and felt connected.

Social Awakening

Facebook recapped how the global community spoke about important issues that mattered, more than ever before, in 2020. Conversations involving Black Lives Matter tripled this year on Facebook, with an average 7.5 million mentions every day after the death of George Floyd. The Black Coalition was recognised as the No 1 largest Facebook group among us users.

Covid-19

This year witnessed more than 1.5 million Spaniards expressing their gratitude for medical assistance during the rise of Covid-19. Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in Italy during lockdown, while in the US, Facebook Live viewership jumped by 50% as people connected with artists and followed fitness classes.

Global Politics

The announcement regarding Kamala Harris’s Vice Presidential selection was the most mentioned moment in August, with more than 10 million posts in one day. Almost all adults in the US using Facebook and Instagram saw access to Facebook’s Voting Information Centre.

Icons

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s unfortunate passing was the most discussed moment this year on Facebook with people from US, Mexico and Philippines sharing the maximum number of posts celebrating his life. US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death was commemorated in more than 6 million posts in one day across Facebook and Instagram, with many using the hashtag #restinpower.

Environmental Causes

Facebook’s largest ever fundraiser successfully raised funds of more than $35 million, as more than 1.3 million contributed to provide relief for those affected by the Australian wildfires. More than $2.6 million people have raised more than $87 million this year, to promote ocean clean up, aid in animal protection and combat climate change on the platform.

Faith & Community

The holiday week of April 6 proved to be the biggest for group video calls on Messenger and the most popular for Facebook live. People shopped locally as more than 47 million stories were created on Instagram globally in the last 3 months, using the Support Small Business sticker.

Top Pop Culture Moments

Facebook, highlighted the most fun and iconic cultural moments of the year which led to some of the highest levels of interaction on the platform. These were:

* Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary

* Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special

* Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”

* Harry Styles – Golden song release

* Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Championship

* Katy Perry’s pregnancy announcement via music video

* “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion

* Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime performance

* Netflix’s “Tiger King”

* Andrea Bocelli’s Easter performance from Milan, Italy

