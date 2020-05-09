Facebook’s redesigned website now live: Here’s how to get

Perhaps the highlight of the newly redesigned desktop experience is a new dark mode that will help reduce eye fatigue, readability of text, and better contrast Perhaps the highlight of the newly redesigned desktop experience is a new dark mode that will help reduce eye fatigue, readability of text, and better contrast

Facebook on Friday rolled out its redesigned website with a less cluttered look and a dark mode. The company first showed the new design of the site at its F8 developer conference in 2019. In fact, Facebook began testing the new feature with a new small number of users earlier this year.

Now the brand new Desktop version is live for many users around the world. If you don’t see it yet it should be available in the next few days.

Facebook’s redesigned desktop site: What’s new?

The new design makes the desktop version similar to the mobile experience. The company says the new design makes it easier to find features such as Videos, Games, and Groups. Like Facebook’s mobile app, the desktop website will load faster. The new design also makes it easier to create Events, Pages, Groups, and ads.

Perhaps the highlight of the newly redesigned desktop experience is a new dark mode that will help reduce eye fatigue, readability of text, and better contrast. Last month, Facebook brought the dark mode to Facebook Messenger. Facebook-owned WhatsApp also got dark mode in March.

How to switch to Facebook’s brand new website

*Go to the Facebook homepage, tap on the down arrow button in the top right corner.

*Choose “Switch to new Facebook”.

*In case you want to enable the dark mode, just tap on the down arrow button, and tap the Dark Mode toggle.

The adoption of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have doubled during the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Facebook announced the first members of its new oversight board that can overrule Mark Zuckerberg. The group of 20 people includes a former prime minister, a Nobel laureate, and a law professor.

