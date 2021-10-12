scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Facebook launches Audio hub for podcasts, live chats

Facebook announced various new audio-based features earlier this year and now the platform is introducing a dedicated hub for them.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 12, 2021 2:16:21 pm
Facebook, Facebook Audio hub, Audio hub for podcasts, US audio hub, Facebook latest, Facebook podcasts, Facebook audio rooms, Facebook news

Facebook announced various new audio-based features earlier this year and now the platform is introducing a dedicated hub for them. Facebook’s new Audio hub will give users quick access to podcasts, live audio rooms, and short clips in Facebook’s mobile app.

The social media company has started rolling out the audio-hub feature for both iOS and Android devices in the US, as per a report by TechCrunch. All US users aged 18 and older will be able to view the option now.  The audio hub is a tab located in the Facebook Watch section. The social media company is also working on audio-based services including Soundbits, Podcasts, and Live Audio Rooms.

Soundbites are said to be “an audio version” of Reels, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Short audio clips feature is currently available in beta in the US.

Facebook is also developing a podcast discovery tool. To recall, Facebook released its live audio rooms, which directly competed with Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, in July. The company has stated that all verified public figures and creators can now host live audio rooms, and this is not just limited to US users.

The company has also stated that all Facebook groups will be able to run audio discussions too. Users will also be able to listen to the audio conversations on their PC. As of now, the company is testing the option to create audio rooms on Android. The feature was limited to iOS devices until now.

