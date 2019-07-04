Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go down for users: Here’s what happened

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram’s services were impacted last night with users complaining that they were unable to upload or send images, videos and other files on the apps. Facebook, which owns both WhatsApp and Instagram had later tweeted that it was aware people were having trouble accessing the services across its apps and that it was working to fix the problem. The global outage impacted users in Europe, India and United States, which are important markets for the company.

Facebook later clarified that the issue had been resolved and that it was back at 100 per cent, after the outage. “Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience,” the company tweeted.

A Facebook spokesperson later clarified that the problem was due to a routine maintenance operation, which accidentally triggered a bug and thus made it difficult for users to upload images, videos.

#Facebookdown and #instagramdown were trending on Twitter as users around the world reported these apps were not functioning. In India, some WhatsApp users reported that they were unable to download or view images that had been sent to them.

“During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos,” Facebook said in the statement, though it did not given any further details.

This was not Facebook’s first big outage this year. On March 13, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram services were down for nearly 24 hours and this was called as one of the worst outages to hit the company. It had later tweeted that the problem was caused due to “server configuration change” which left many people unable to access Facebook’s apps and services.

“We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience,” the statement had read at the time.

According to Reuters, more than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp based on outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Facebook wasn’t the only company facing trouble yesterday. Twitter reported issues with direct messages for a small proportion of users. Earlier in the week, CloudFlare issues resulted in half the internet being down as several websites were not loading.