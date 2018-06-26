Facebook will soon let you track time spent on its app, set daily reminders

Facebook is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to see and monitor the amount of time they spend on the mobile app. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Facebook is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to see and monitor the amount of time they spend on the mobile app. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Facebook is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to see and monitor the amount of time they spend on the mobile app. According to a Tech Crunch report, the feature called “Your Time on Facebook” was spotted within the Facebook Android app.

As per the report, the feature will show users the average time spent on the app per day. It will also prompt them to set a daily reminder of the time they spend on Facebook, and notify users when they have reached their daily limit. In addition, the reminder will include a shortcut as well that will let users change Facebook notification settings.

Facebook’s “Your Time on Facebook” feature was first spotted by tipster Jane Manchun Wong. Facebook has confirmed to Tech Crunch that the feature is in development, although the company has not shared any timeline as of when it will roll out to users. “We’re always working on new ways to help make sure people’s time on Facebook is time well spent,” a Facebook spokesperson told the website.

Facebook is working on “Your Time on Facebook” which could help users to manage their time spent on Facebook app. Instagram is also working on helping users to improve their digital wellbeing: https://t.co/y38mV3RtqB as previously spotted: https://t.co/D26M9RuSxG pic.twitter.com/YqSyH0fpII — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 22, 2018

With its “Your Time of Facebook” feature, the social media giant seems to be following the footsteps of Apple and Google. Apple at WWDC (World Wide Developer Conference) 2018 introduced Screen Time feature in iOS 12, which allows user to set time limits for ‘individual apps’ and restrict smartphone usage. Google’s ‘Digital Wellbeing’ feature in Android P beta helps users limit spending long hours on their smartphones.

In additon, Instagram is reportedly working on tools to help users know how much time they spent on its service. Facebook’s new “Your Time on Facebook” feature is expected to be made available both on iOS and Android. But whether the social media company will roll out the feature on both the platforms ‘at the same time’ that remains to be seen.

