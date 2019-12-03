Facebook will soon let users export photos, videos directly to Google Photos

Last year, Facebook announced it was joining the Data Transfer Project in collaboration with other tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter. As the name suggests the project was mainly to allow easy transfer of user data between online services. Now, Facebook has announced a new tool that will allow users to easily and securely transfer photos and videos from its platform to Google Photos. The tool is only going live in Ireland for now.

In an official blog post, Facebook mentioned that this data transfer tool will eventually expand to other services from the company like WhatsApp and Instagram in the near future. The new data transfer tool will be available worldwide, including India in early 2020.

With this new tool, Facebook aims to create an open-source, service-to-service data portability platform that makes it easier for online services to conduct secure and direct data transfers from one service to another. Facebook also wants to make the data transfer process simpler for users who use these online services via this project.

The new Data Transfer Project by Facebook includes three main components. These are:

A set of shared data models to represent each category like pictures, contacts, playlists, and others.

Adapters. This one takes care of user authentication to a service and the transformation of data to and from the shared data models.

A task management framework. This framework manages the complete life cycle of a data transfer like job creation and running the data transfer.

Facebook further explained that with the Data Transfer Project companies will not be required to build their own system from scratch. The open-source framework lets services share improvements in the existing framework, adapters and data models.

In the blog post, Facebook mentioned that it is “excited to be putting this first tool out and look forward to working with even more experts and companies, especially startups and new platforms, as this project continues to expand.”

The social media giant further said that the company will be building more such tools in the months to come. Facebook noted, “We are committed to continuing to build more tools in the coming months that enable people to transfer other types of data.”