Facebook will now let group members create group chats with up to 250 members: Report

Facebook will first send each new member added to the group chat a message to join it. (Image: Reuters)

Facebook is rolling out a new feature for Facebook Group users to create group chats with up to 250 members, according to a TechCrunch report. This feature will also give the ability for group users to make audio and video calls with up to 50 members simultaneously. Previously, the social media giant only allowed up to 150 people on a group chat at once.

The report stated that instead of immediately alerting the group members added to the group chat about all the new messages, Facebook will first send each new member a message to join it. They can then voluntarily choose to either accept or decline the invite.

Similar to regular Facebook group chats, the users will have options to browse through the chat, start a new group chat with up to 250 people at once, turn off notifications for messages and opt-in to be notified only if they have been mentioned.

ALSO READ: Facebook accepts data of 30 million users was stolen; here’s everything you need to know and do

In related news, Facebook has put out more details about the attack which exploited a vulnerability in its code between July 2017 and September 2018, impacting the ‘view as’ feature that lets people preview how their profile appears for others. Facebook claims that 30 million users had their access tokens stolen by exploiting 4,00,000 accounts.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd