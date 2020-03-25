Facebook, WhatsApp usage doubles as people stay at home due to coronavirus pandemic Facebook, WhatsApp usage doubles as people stay at home due to coronavirus pandemic

Unable to step outside due to coronavirus pandemic people are relying on messaging and video chat applications more than ever. In the latest blog post Facebook revealed how the pandemic is impacting its services in many of the countries hit hardest by the virus. The social media giant said that the total messaging has gone up more than 50 per cent over the last month while voice and video calling have more than doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp.

Facebook said that the traffic is mostly increasing in its messaging services. It also revealed that people using the feed and stories products as well to connect with family and friends living far away.

Despite the rise in usage Facebook said its business is being adversely affected. “We don’t monetize many of the services where we’re seeing increased engagement, and we’ve seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the company said.

READ: Download these video calling apps if you’re working from home

The social media company is claiming that it is doing everything to keep apps fast, stable, and reliable. “Our services were built to withstand spikes during events such as the Olympics or on New Year’s Eve. However, those happen infrequently, and we have plenty of time to prepare for them. The usage growth from COVID-19 is unprecedented across the industry, and we are experiencing new records in usage almost every day.”

The company is also facing challenges to maintain stability throughout these spikes in usage as employees work from home. Facebook team is working to keep apps running smoothly while also prioritizing recently announced features such as COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook as well as the World Health Organization’s Health Alert on WhatsApp.

READ: Using WhatsApp to work from home? Keep these 8 things in mind then

“We’re monitoring usage patterns carefully, making our systems more efficient, and adding capacity as required.” The company also said that to help alleviate potential network congestion it is temporarily reducing bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in certain regions. “We’re conducting testing and further preparing so we can quickly respond to any problems that might arise with our services.”

“As this global public health crisis advances and more people are physically separated from their communities, we expect that people will continue to rely on our services to stay connected during this time, and we hope these connections make it easier for people to stay home.”

Work from Home appears to be the norm for many of us. We at Indian Express tech have some articles which could help make this easier. First, how to optimise your WiFi, which is really important. Read on that here. Next, we explain how to save data on WhatsApp given we might be using a lot more of this. Then we explain how you can balance screen time while doing work from home. Also these video calling apps can be useful when relying on work from home. Don’t let it be all about work, you can rely on these fitness apps to continue that workout during the lockdown. And finally some general tips to keep in mind while working from home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd