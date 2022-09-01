scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram will soon get paid features: Report

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook might soon get more paid features, according to a report by The Verge.

Facebook paid features, Instagram paid features, WhatsApp paid featuresPopular apps like TikTok and Discord also have paid features. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ever since Apple introduced the App Tracking Transparency feature for iOS devices and updated its privacy policy, Meta’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram ad revenue has dipped significantly, with a report by Bloomberg suggesting that the year will get worse for the company. Now it looks like Meta plans to offset some of this decline with a strategy for ‘paid’ features across its core products.

This was first reported by The Verge and according to an internal memo sent to employees, it looks like the company has begun working across the features. In June this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company won’t be earning commission from paid features until 2024, adds the same report.

Meta has reportedly set up a new product organisation named ‘New Monetisation Experiences,’ adds the report.  In an interview with The Verge, Meta’s VP of monetisation, John Hegeman, said, “I think we do see opportunities to build new types of products, features, and experiences that people would be willing to pay for and be excited to pay for.” However, he did not confirm when these paid features would come out and added that ads would still remain across the core apps.

Of course, the focus on ads still makes sense, considering it drives a majority of Meta’s revenue– though it has been impacted badly this year with a significant drop in the digital advertising business. But it is interesting to see Meta look at the idea of paid features in its key products. It was reported earlier by WSJ that before Apple rolled out the ‘App Tracking Transparency’, Facebook was in talks with the iPhone maker about a possible paid version of the app on the App Store. That we know did not happen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

Social media companies introducing a subscription model is not new and this is an idea which appears to be gaining more credence, especially as advertising revenue declines. Twitter, for instance, has its ‘Twitter Blue’ paid subscription service where those who pay for this get access to special features. Still, Twitter has not made it available globally. For Meta and its apps with billions of users, paid features could prove to be a new steady source of revenue and thus it is not surprising if the company does eventually roll them out.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:24:31 am
Next Story

Aamir Khan breaks silence after Laal Singh Chaddha’s disastrous performance, shares ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ post: ‘If I have offended you…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

US FDA clears booster shots for Omicron: All you need to know

US FDA clears booster shots for Omicron: All you need to know

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement