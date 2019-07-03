Toggle Menu Sections
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer glitch as users complainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/facebook-whatsapp-and-instagram-suffer-glitch-as-users-complain-5813625/

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer glitch as users complain

Social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are currently down for users globally.

Facebook down, whatsapp down, Instagram down, facebook down worldwide, whatsApp down globally, instagram down globally, instagram, facevbook, whatsApp, facebook whatsapp down, instagram facebook down
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down for users globally. (Image: Bloomberg)

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down in a number of regions including India. According to downdetector, all of the three social media services owned by Facebook are facing outages globally. Many users have taken to Twitter to report that they have been unable to load any of the services.

At the moment, it is not clear what the problem is but the outages have been reported worldwide. We tried using the services on our devices, and found that one device upload stories to Instagram, one can’t download WhatsApp images and the other can’t access Facebook.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Instagram’s new ‘chat’ sticker lets you start group conversation from Stories
2 WhatsApp for Android could soon allow sharing contact via QR Code
3 Mumbai rains: Google Maps is letting you report closed roads, here’s how