Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer glitch as users complain

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down in a number of regions including India. According to downdetector, all of the three social media services owned by Facebook are facing outages globally. Many users have taken to Twitter to report that they have been unable to load any of the services.

At the moment, it is not clear what the problem is but the outages have been reported worldwide. We tried using the services on our devices, and found that one device upload stories to Instagram, one can’t download WhatsApp images and the other can’t access Facebook.