Toggle Menu Sections
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for users globallyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/facebook-whatsapp-and-instagram-down-for-users-globally-5675211/

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for users globally

Social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down for users worldwide.

Facebook down, WhatsApp down, Instagram down, facebook down worldwide, whatsApp down globally, instagram down globally, instagram, facebook, whatsApp
The issue seems to have spread worldwide with users across the US, India, Europe, and Asia taking to Twitter to raise the issue. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down for users worldwide. Many users say the social media networking sites have been unable to load. Downdetector.co.uk reported over 4700 complaints that Facebook was down in the UK at about 10am local time in the morning.

The issue seems to have spread worldwide with users across the US, India, Europe, and Asia taking to Twitter to raise the issue. At the moment, it is not clear what the problem is but the outages have been reported worldwide. The time of outage is around 5:00 pm.

According to the downdetector.in, Facebook is showing problems since 5:26 pm IST. As per the outage map, most reports have come in from Europe. The USA, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and South-American countries are also having problems with the social networking app and website.

facebook down, facebook, whatsapp, instagram, instagram down, whatsapp down, facebook instagram down, facebook not working, instagram not working, whatsapp not working
Downdetector.com shows the downtrends of Facebook

The trend is the same for the Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp apps. The outage map for the two services is also more or less the same as Facebook.

facebook down, facebook, whatsapp, instagram, instagram down, whatsapp down, facebook instagram down, facebook not working, instagram not working, whatsapp not working
Facebook.com is showing this screen when attempted to login.

This story is developing…

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 LinkedIn introduces Facebook-type 'Reactions' in a bid to boost interactions
2 Tik Tok removes over six million videos in India due to violation of its community guidelines
3 How not to break the bank on streaming services