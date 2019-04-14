Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for users globally

Social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down for users worldwide. Many users say the social media networking sites have been unable to load. Downdetector.co.uk reported over 4700 complaints that Facebook was down in the UK at about 10am local time in the morning.

The issue seems to have spread worldwide with users across the US, India, Europe, and Asia taking to Twitter to raise the issue. At the moment, it is not clear what the problem is but the outages have been reported worldwide. The time of outage is around 5:00 pm.

According to the downdetector.in, Facebook is showing problems since 5:26 pm IST. As per the outage map, most reports have come in from Europe. The USA, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and South-American countries are also having problems with the social networking app and website.

The trend is the same for the Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp apps. The outage map for the two services is also more or less the same as Facebook.

This story is developing…