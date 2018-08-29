Facebook Watch to be available worldwide: Here is everything to know

Facebook Watch icon has been added in shortcuts bar or the “More” bookmark on iOS and Android devices. Facebook Watch icon has been added in shortcuts bar or the “More” bookmark on iOS and Android devices.

Facebook Watch will now be available globally, the company said a press statement. The service will include latest videos from areas including, entertainment, sports, news and more in the user’s personalised Watch feed. Facebook Watch icon has been added in shortcuts bar or the “More” bookmark on iOS and Android devices. It will also be available on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, and Oculus TV.

A Watchlist, which will contain a collection of recent videos from the Pages that the users follows, will appear on top of their Watch feed. The collection can be customised by following more Pages or removing Pages from the list. The user can also save videos from News Feed in Watch to view later.

The social media giant is working to being new video experiences in Watch feed, such as, Watch Parties, Premieres. The aim is to encourage videos with focus on audience participation. Also, finding videos will reportedly become easier in the coming days. In addition, Facebook is also expanding its Ad Breaks program to allow more of its partners to make money from their videos.

To recall, Facebook Watch was launched in the US in August last year. “Every month, more than 50 million people in the US come to watch videos for at least a minute in Watch — and total time spent watching videos in Watch has increased by 14x since the start of 2018,” Facebook said in a statement. The company attributes the growth of the platform to its more social approach like making it easier to see which videos the user’s friends have liked or shared as well as updates sich as opening Watch to videos from Pages.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd