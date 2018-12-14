Facebook Watch now available on desktop, four Originals renewed for 2nd season

Facebook said in a blog post that Watch is now available desktop and Facebook Lite as well globally. The service was rolled out worldwide in August this year on mobile. The social media giant also shared its strategy for Watch in 2019. It will renew four of its original shows for the second season including Huda Boss, Five Points, Sacred Lies, and Sorry For Your Loss.

Facebook Watch’s first interactive game show, Confetti was made available to six new markets this year and MTV’s The Real World will be launched in the US, Mexico, and Thailand. As per the company, Watch has 75 million daily visitors.

Facebook ‘Watch Party’ that lets the members of a group watch videos and interact with each other at the same time, get eight times more comments than regular videos in Groups. The company is set to introduce more social experiences to Watch, which will make it easier for users to find and watch videos together with other users.

In a bid to unify the video experience across Facebook and make the video experience more immersive, the platform is testing features like a darker background. Ad Breaks will now be available to eligible Pages in 40 countries globally. Ad Breaks was introduced in five countries when it was launched in August this year.

Facebook is also looking at ways to let publishers and creators more money on the platform. For instance, Ad Breaks will be introduced to more video creators worldwide and in more countries. The company will also test new Ad Breaks placements in livestreams.