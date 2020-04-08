Facebook introduces dedicated new app for couples called Tuned

Facebook’s Tuned app is aimed at couples who want to create a ‘private space’ for themselves. Facebook’s Tuned app is aimed at couples who want to create a ‘private space’ for themselves.

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team has quietly launched a new app called Tuned, which is aimed at couples who want to create an intimate space for themselves. The app was first spotted by The Information and is limited to iOS only. In the App description, it is being billed as a ‘private space’ for couples where they can be themselves.

For couples under lockdown who are separated thanks to the new social distancing norms, Tuned could be a new way to connect. The idea with Tuned is to let couples be mushy, quirky, create digital scrapbooks, even exchange music as the app can sync with Spotify.

If couples do not want to post their mushy content on Facebook for the whole newsfeed to see, the Tuned app is hoping to be the answer where this digital love gets displayed.

Features of the app include: creating a “private, scrapbook-style feed” between just the couple, connecting to Spotify to share music and playlists, set mood for you and your partner along with the ability to send photos, notes, cards, voice memos, etc. The app also has custom stickers and reactions to help couples express themselves better.

According to reports, Tuned does not require a Facebook account to use, though Facebook’s data rules apply to the app as well. Users need to be 13+ and above to use the Tuned app. It also appears the app requires users to enter their phone number in order to connect, since it does not need a Facebook account to access.

One problem though is that the Tuned app is limited to iOS and it would mean both partners have to be on the ecosystem to use the app. If one partner is on Android, they cannot try out the app right now.

Last year in September, Facebook Dating was announced in the US and other select countries, which was similar to Tinder. It would let users create a dating profile, and Facebook would show suggestions based on preferences, location, interests, etc.

But unlike Tinder, Facebook Dating does not have a swipe right or left feature. If one is interested in someone, they can comment directly on the profile. Facebook would also let people connect to their Instagram and Facebook Stories on the dating service.

