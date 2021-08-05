Five Facebook hidden features you probably don’t know about

Facebook is one of the most widely used social networking platforms in the world. While you may be familiar with all the essentials of what the platform offers, there are various features that are lying under the surface which provide an added layer of customisation and productivity.

Here are some of the hidden features offered by Facebook which you should know about.

Spotify Miniplayer

Facebook allows Spotify Premium members in select regions to listen to songs and more inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android devices. If you are a Spotify Free user, you can also tap into the new feature via shuffle mode, with ads. In case you or your friend shares a song to Facebook from the Spotify app you can listen to it from Facebook’s in-app Spotify Miniplayer.

Facebook allows Spotify Premium members in select regions to listen to songs and more inside the Facebook app (Image source: Spotify) Facebook allows Spotify Premium members in select regions to listen to songs and more inside the Facebook app (Image source: Spotify)

Message Requests

When using Facebook, you can access the Message Requests folder to view messages from people you’re not currently friends with. To get access to these messages, go to Facebook.com, and click the Messenger icon (the word balloon with the lightning bolt) at the top of your Facebook home screen. Tap on See All in Messenger at the bottom to go full screen. Click the three-dot ellipsis menu icon and select Message Requests. Then you’ll see all sorts of messages from strangers.

Must Read | 5 hidden Gmail features you never knew about

Restrict Friends

Facebook allows you to control the people who can view your Facebook posts. From everyone to friends to friends of friends, or just specific people, there are a host of options you can choose from. If you do not want some of your “friends” to have access to view your posts you can restrict their access. To achieve the same, go to the profile page of the friend you want to restrict. Tap on the Friends button in gray (three-dot menu > Friends on mobile), and select Edit Friends List > Restricted.

Facebook allows you to view the amount of time you spend on the platform. You can also view the messages received from people you are not friends with (Image source: Screenshot of Facebook app) Facebook allows you to view the amount of time you spend on the platform. You can also view the messages received from people you are not friends with (Image source: Screenshot of Facebook app)

Unfollow People Without Unfriending

Facebook allows you to Unfollow your friends without Unfriending them. You can do this by unfollowing them from the News Feed by selecting the ellipsis and clicking “Unfollow [friend].” You can re-activate your virtual friendship later by going to Settings & Privacy > News Feed Preferences > Reconnect.

See How Much Time You Spend on Facebook

Facebook allows you to see exactly how long you spend on the site each day. All you need to go to the hamburger menu > Settings & Privacy > Your Time on Facebook. The bar chart under See Time will display how many minutes per day you were on during the last week; swipe left to see Daytime vs. Nighttime usage, and total number of visits. Under Manage Your Time, set a Daily Time Reminder to be notified when you’ve been on the app a certain amount of time, and create a Quiet Mode schedule to mute push notifications.