Facebook to verify admins who manage Pages; pilot to start in US

Facebook will soon start verifying admins who manage Pages with a large US audience. The move is aimed at making things harder for admins to manage pages with a fake or compromised Facebook account. Facebook will also add primary country location and Page merge details on the Page Info tab.

This new authorization process is said to help Facebook page admins secure their Facebook account using two-factor authentication. Furthermore, Facebook will ask admins who manage pages with a large US audience to confirm their primary country location.

Facebook said if authorization is required, page managers will receive a notice at the top of their News Feed. According to the company, the process takes a few minutes to complete.

Facebook further explained if page managers choose not to comply with this process, they will not be allowed to post on their Facebook page without completing authorisation. Facebook will start implementing this mechanism starting this month in US.

“Our goal is to prevent organizations and individuals from creating accounts that mislead people about who they are or what they’re doing. These updates are part of our continued efforts to increase authenticity and transparency of Pages on our platform,” said Facebook in an official blog post.

Facebook will show users in case a page has merged with another Page under Page History. The company is also adding a new section called People Who Manage This Page. This will show the primary country locations Facebook Page is being managed from.

Facebook revealed it will implement similar security measures on Instagram. This way, Facebook says, pages and accounts with a large audience can show more information.

