Facebook to show more details about Pages: What this means

Facebook has started showing more information about pages and primary locations where they are managed under the page’s Info and Ads section (Picture: Bloomberg) Facebook has started showing more information about pages and primary locations where they are managed under the page’s Info and Ads section (Picture: Bloomberg)

Social networking giant Facebook has started showing more information about pages and primary locations where they are managed under the page’s Info and Ads section. This has come into effect in order to strengthen accountability and transparency of Facebook pages, says the company. Info and Ads section can be found on the left side of the pages.

The set of information includes the date the page was created, the primary locations where they are managed. Furthermore, it also includes information such as the number of people who manage the page in each country, previous name changes and page merges that take place on or after September 6, 2018.

According to Facebook, the information related to country locations where pages are primarily managed is generated, courtesy of an admin’s information such as location on his/her Facebook profile, device and connection information. In case the profile is too new and Facebook is unable to determine the location, the information will not be shared.

Also Read: Facebook to verify admins who manage Pages; pilot to start in US

The personal information of Facebook admins will not be shared on their Facebook pages unless admins have agreed to share the information. People managing the page can also control whether their information is visible as a team member.

In case Facebook page admins are hesitant about sharing their primary country location due to safety and privacy concerns, they can request Facebook to hide the information. If their location is hidden, people visiting their Facebook page will see the message “Location hidden by Page manager” under Facebook’s Page Info section.

Facebook will soon start verifying admins who manage pages with large US audience. According to Facebook, this will help page admins secure their account using two-factor authentication.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd