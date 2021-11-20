scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Facebook to pay creators up to $50,000 to use its live audio features: Report

CEO Mark Zuckerberg in July stated that the company plans to pay $1 billion to creators by the end of 2022.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 20, 2021 1:32:28 pm
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, Facebook payments to creators, Facebook creators, Live Audio rooms Facebook, Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Facebook newsMeta-owned Facebook will pay creators up to $50,000 to use the platform’s Live Audio Rooms feature as per report (Image source: Reuters/File)

In July this year, Meta’s (previously known as Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company has plans to pay $1 billion to creators by the end of 2022. While not much was revealed at that time, we now have some details about how the company plans to spend this money, thanks to a new report published by The Information.

The cited source states that Meta-owned Facebook will pay creators up to $50,000 to use the platform’s Live Audio Rooms feature. Audio Rooms is Meta’s answer to live audio app Clubhouse, which had taken the world by storm after its launch.

Additionally, Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram also pays creators up to $35,000 to post reels on to the platform. As per the report, “Facebook is now offering to pay musicians and other creators $10,000 to $50,000 per session on its five-month-old live audio product, plus a fee for guests of $10,000 or more. ”

In exchange for the money, Facebook reportedly wants creators on the platform to host between four to six sessions at least 30 minutes in length. To recall, Facebook had launched its audio service; Live Audio Rooms as well as Podcasts in June.

The company had stated that “select podcasts will be available to listeners in the US.” Admins who host a Live Audio Room will get an option to select a nonprofit or fundraiser to support during their conversation, and Facebook says “listeners and speakers can directly donate.”

Facebook allows the host to add up to 50 speakers in a live audio session. There’s no limit to the number of listeners, so anyone can join any live audio room on Facebook.

