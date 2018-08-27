Facebook testing ‘things in common’ feature to help strangers connect

Facebook is testing a new feature, that will let users know what they have in common with strangers. (Image Source: Reuters) Facebook is testing a new feature, that will let users know what they have in common with strangers. (Image Source: Reuters)

Facebook is testing a new feature, that will let users know what they have in common with strangers. Reported by CNET, this feature, dubbed as ‘things in common’, will help people know if strangers match up to them through a college, workplace or hometown. The social media company has said that the feature is testing it out as a label, that will appear on public comment sections.

As part of ‘things in common’, Facebook will create tags for users who comment on posts from a brand or a publisher page. As one notices comments from strangers, the feature will point out a similarity with every stranger, if any exists. For example, users will be able to note if the strangers they spot have also studied under Delhi University, or consider Mumbai to be their hometown.

The feature will also offer strangers the opportunity to know people who are in the same Facebook group as them. Justifying the feature’s testing, Facebook said that things in common would help ‘spark connections that people would otherwise pass up’. Currently, the feature appears to be available only in the US, and Facebook did not clarify its plans on the same.

Also read: Instagram testing college community feature to connect students

This announcement comes after a similar feature was found being tested out on Facebook-owned Instagram. The photo-sharing app is currently ‘college communities’, that will allow its users to see posts of alumni from the same college/university, as well as the class with which they graduated. Regarding the feature, the company was told CNBC that college communities let people have ‘meaningful conversations’.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd