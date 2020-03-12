Facebook tests cross-posting feature for Instagram; how to share Instagram stories to Facebook

The feature is currently unavailable for most Facebook users as the company is currently testing it out. The feature is currently unavailable for most Facebook users as the company is currently testing it out.

Stories is one of the most popular features, all of Facebook apps have in common. According to data released by Facebook back in 2019, it has a combined user base of 500 million people who use Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status, daily. Even though, all of these apps are owned by a single company till date there is no way for people to share their Instagram Stories to Facebook.

Now the company is testing out a new feature that will allow users to post Facebook Stories to Instagram. With the introduction of this new feature, users with a press of a button will be able to post the same Story to Facebook and Instagram. This will help a lot of users who till date had to add Stories to multiple places manually.

The feature is currently unavailable for most Facebook users as the company is currently testing it out, a Facebook spokesperson told Techcrunch. It has not revealed the timeline as to when the feature will be made available to the public, which might be as soon as the next update or we would have to wait for a long time just like the WhatsApp Dark Mode.

The feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, who is a reverse-engineering expert for apps. She says that, while posting Stories on Facebook, users will get an option to review the Privacy setting. In which they would be able to find the ‘Share Story to Instagram’ option alongside the limit the Story to Public, Friends, Custom, and Hide options. She found the feature on Android, and was not able to confirm if the same feature was being tested for iOS.

She had reached out to Facebook for the same, to which Facebook’s Alexandru Voica told her that the new cross-post feature is currently being tested, as a part of “simplifying and improving how Stories work across apps.”

We tried getting the feature for our devices, however, it did not pop-up. So we personally cannot tell you how this feature works.

To recall, Facebook last year added the cross-posting feature to WhatsApp, wherein WhatsApp users could cross-post their Status as a Story on Facebook. Instagram also has a similar feature where it allows users to share their Instagram Stories directly on to Facebook Stories.

To use this feature on Instagram and share your Stories directly on to Facebook, you can follow the given steps:

* Open Instagram and start creating a Story.

* After you are finished with creating a story you need to press the ‘Send to’ option.

* This will open up a new window, where you need to press send the ‘sharing options’ button, located just below the ‘Your Story’ option.

Here's how you can share Instagram Stories directly on to Facebook.

* A new window will show up, which will ask you if you want to ‘Share to Facebook Every Time’ or ‘Share Once’.

* Tap on whichever setting you want and then tap share.

Take note, you should have linked your Facebook account to your Instagram account first for this setting to show.

