Facebook testing “things in common” label in the US: Everything to know

Facebook has rolled out a new label, called “things in common” for comments section as part of a small test in the US. As per a CNET report, the label is supposed to help users discover strangers on the platform whom they might not be friends with on Facebook but have something in common.

For instance, non-friends who have left comment on a public conversation, say on a brand or publisher page, will be highlighted with a label that states what you and that user have in common. For example, the label could highlight the city name in common, or name of the university that you both went to, and so on.

Facebook has confirmed that it will only use information that has been made public by the user for the new feature. So, for instance, if the user has its city private on Facebook, it will not be displayed in the new “things in common” label. There does not seem to be an option to turn off the label.

Facebook’s “things in common” label is aimed at helping people connect with other users on the platform. “Knowing shared things in common helps people connect,” a Facebook spokeswoman told CNET in a statement. It is unclear at this point whether Facebook is planning a wider roll out of this feature or the test will be limited to the US.

In other news, Facebook is reportedly developing its own speech recognition feature under the moniker Aloha. According to a TechCrunch report, the speech recognition tool labelled as “Aloha Voice Testing,” recognises words spoken by the user and transcribe it to text. The company might look to use the tool as a ‘cross-platform assistant,’ similar to Google or Apple’s voice assistant.

