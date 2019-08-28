Facebook testing new chat app Threads as companion to Instagram

Facebook is testing internally a new private messaging app called Threads, which will allow constant, automatic sharing between users and their “close friends” on Instagram, according to a report by The Verge, which also put out its screenshots. Thread users will be able to share real-time information such as their location, data, and more.

The report added that Threads has been designed as a companion app to Instagram. Among other data that users can share on Instagram include battery life. As for location data, it will not be real-time but will simply indicate whether a user is on the move with a green dot.

Threads will also have an in-app camera as well for users to share photos and videos with their close friends. A user can choose to share the information manually or switch to automatic. The latter option constantly updates the user’s status, which will be visible to their “close friends” on Instagram.

Of course, the sharing of text, photos, video messages using Instagram’s creative tools will be allowed as well, as per the report. The status updates will also appear in the main feed in addition to messages. “The core of Threads appears to be messaging, and it looks very similar to the existing messaging product inside Instagram,” the report read.

A central feed will have messages from friends and a green dot will indicate whether they are online. Instagram Stories from friends will also be visible in the Threads app. Whether Threads will launch soon for the general public is unclear at this point.