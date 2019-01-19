Facebook testing LOL, a special feed for memes: Report

Facebook is working on a new product, LOL that will reportedly let users scroll through memes. According to a TechCrunch report, LOL will be a feed for funny videos and GIFs divided into categories like “Stand-up”, “Random”, “Pranks”, and more.

Advertising

Facebook LOL is currently being tested in private beta with 100 high-school students in the US with consent from their parents. In the beta phase, LOL replaces Watch tab within Facebook, though it is unclear at this point whether it will be rolled out as a feature on the platform or as a standalone app.

“We are running a small scale test and the concept is in the early stages right now,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch. It remains to be seen if and when LOL becomes available for the public.

Just like Facebook, users get reaction buttons as well as share button for each content. There is an option to submit videos to LOL as well simply by uploading or pasting a URL.

The report points out that LOL resembles Snapchat’s Discover tab with even a “For you” section for personalised and curated feed. More categories included in LOL are “Classics”, “Gaming”, “Celebs”, and “Wait for It”. LOL is an attempt by Facebook to attract more youth to its platform, which are flocking to ephemeral Stories format on Snapchat, Instagram.

Advertising

WhatsApp crossed Facebook to become the most popular Facebook-owned app in September 2018, according to App Annie’s The State of Mobile 2019 report. WhatsApp Messenger recorded 30 per cent growth in the past 24 months, while Facebook grew 20 per cent in the same time frame. Instagram recorded the strongest 35 per cent growth globally from January 2017 to December 2018.