Facebook testing Dark Mode leaked in video, looks similar to Instagram Dark Mode

2019 seems to be the year when all operating system developers and app developers are implementing a ‘Dark Mode’ into their ecosystem. Facebook is no different as it is slowly implementing the Dark Mode feature across its range of apps.

The company now seems to be testing Dark Mode for its main app on iOS. A Reddit user by the username JesseRodOfficial, posted a video showing the Dark Mode feature active on the Facebook app running on an iPhone.

In the video, we can see the new Dark Mode being tested on an iPhone as the person testing it is scrolling through the feed in a dark theme with grey outlines for each post.

Dark Mode helps reduce strain on the eyes while viewing content in dark environments. It also helps select smartphones with AMOLED display save on their batteries as AMOLED displays turn off the black pixels to provide deeper blacks and save on battery life.

The company seems to still be testing this new mode internally and has not stated when it will be rolling it out to the public. However, considering the company has already rolled out dark mode for its other apps like Instagram and Facebook Messenger. We might soon get to see this rolled out as well.

We also don’t know as to when the company will make this theme available to its Android users.