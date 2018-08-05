Facebook starts testing dating feature, won’t be standalone app

TechCrunch tipster Jane Manchun Wong managed to take screenshots of the ‘on-boarding process’ for the dating feature and it gives a glimpse of what to expect from the so-called Facebook Dating feature. (Image Source: TechCrunch) TechCrunch tipster Jane Manchun Wong managed to take screenshots of the ‘on-boarding process’ for the dating feature and it gives a glimpse of what to expect from the so-called Facebook Dating feature. (Image Source: TechCrunch)

Facebook gave hints of ‘adding a dating feature during F8 in May this year. While rumours earlier suggested Facebook Dating to be a standalone app, TechCrunch now reports that the feature will be implemented directly within its social app. Apparently, Facebook has begun testing the feature internally.

According to the report, the Dating feature is said to be based inside Facebook’s main app. TechCrunch tipster Jane Manchun Wong managed to take screenshots of the ‘on-boarding process’ for the dating feature and it gives a glimpse of what to expect from the so-called Facebook Dating feature. The report cites that the feature seems to be more mature and ‘purposeful’ for searching a serious partner than ‘a one-night stand.’

Facebook Dating will allow users to see other people who have turned on this feature. Once you have enabled the Dating feature, your activity will not show up in your News Feed. You will only see those users who have also signed for the dating feature. TechCrunch report mentions that a user will be able to choose if their friends of friends can see them or not on the social platform. The report also suggests that Dating profiles will allow non-binary, transgender, orientation options and there will be Groups and Events available too. Further users will be able to browse potential matches based on the amount of information Facebook ‘knows about you.’ In case you find a person that matches your profile, you can send text via Messenger or WhatsApp, if that person shows similar interest in you, as per the report.

TechCrunch has learned a few details from Facebook. As per the report, the social media company plans to limit to limit the number of people you can express interest in, so as to avoid a spammy behaviour. In addition, if you block someone on Dating, you won’t be able to block that user on Facebook.

Facebook does not have any plan for paid subscriptions to ‘premium Dating features,’ however, it might the monetisation factor later. As for now, the Facebook Dating feature will be limited to users in the US those who are above 18 years of age.

