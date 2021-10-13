scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat facing outage issues as users report problems

Facebook appears to be facing another outage, according to user reports. Rival app Snapchat is also down, according to downdetector.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: October 13, 2021 5:53:25 pm
Facebook, Facebook outage, Facebook down, Facebook not working Snapchat, facebook outage, snapchat outage, social media downFacebook logo displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook and Instagram appears to be facing another outage. According to downdetector, users reports are indicating a problem at Facebook and Instagram as well. Rival, Snapchat also appears to be down. We tried posting a story on both Facebook and Snapchat and were unable to do so. However, we were able to post on Instagram, so this might be a limited outage for the app and not impacting all users.

According to downdetector, over 50 percent users are reporting a problem with Instagram app, while another 25 percent are facing issue with the website.

More than 20,000 users have reported flaw in Snapchat’s service on downdetector website.

Snapchat was said to have been the big winner when Facebook went down for more than 6 hours, as it saw a 20% surge in users during its rival’s outage, a report by BBC revealed.

Facebook has not had a great October so far. It faced one of its longest outages on Monday, October 4 which lasted nearly six hours. The outage impacted all of Facebook’s major apps, which included Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later apologised for the issue and said this was caused due to a configuration change. Facebook then faced another outage on Friday when Instagram and Facebook app were not working for some users.

During the last outage, attempts to open the Facebook website showed a DNS error. Facebook later wrote a blog post explaining that its engineering teams found that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between the company’s data centers caused issues and disrupted service. The Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) issue was what caused the outage the last time for Facebook.

“This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” it added. In simple terms, Facebook’s machines stopped communicating with each other because of what is called a DNS (domain name system) error.

But it looks like Facebook is not alone in facing the set of problems. Rival Snapchat is also down with downdetector also showing that user reports are indicating a problem with the app as well. As we pointed out, we were unable to post a story to Snapchat either.

 

