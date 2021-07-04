scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 04, 2021
Must Read

Facebook says services restored after outage

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

By: Reuters | Mumbai |
Updated: July 4, 2021 9:30:22 am
Facebook, Facebook outage, Facebook app,The Facebook outage also affected Instagram and Messenger. (Image Source: Reuters)

Facebook Inc said it has resolved a technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram on Saturday.

“We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 04: Latest News

Advertisement