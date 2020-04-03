Facebook rolls out Messenger desktop app for Mac, Windows: Here’s how to use

The Messenger app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store. The Messenger app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.

Facebook has launched a Messenger desktop app for macOS and Windows 10, allowing millions of users to text, voice and video chat for free. The Messenger app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store. The Messenger app was previously the only available on Android and iOS.

The launch of the new Messenger app for Mac and Windows comes at the right time. Over the past few days, the popularity of chat and video calling apps have jumped significantly because of COVID-19. For instance, Zoom now has 200 million active users, up from 10 million.

Without mentioning the novel coronavirus, Facebook said that there has been a 100 per cent increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Meanwhile, the daily usage of Hangouts Meet is 25 times.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

However, video chat platforms like Zoom and Houseparty have faced criticism over privacy concerns. Facebook Messenger, on the other hand, does encrypt communications on both ends.

Facebook Messenger app for Mac, Windows: How to download

Downloading and installing the Facebook Messenger app is simple. All you need to go to the Mac App Store or Windows store download the app on your Mac or PC. When you launch the app for the first time it will ask you to either ‘Login with Facebook’ or use your email or phone number. Sign in, and you are ready to use Facebook Messenger on the desktop.

Downloading and installing the Facebook Messenger app is simple. Downloading and installing the Facebook Messenger app is simple.

Facebook Messenger app for Mac, Windows: What’s new

The desktop app works exactly like the mobile app. You can turn on or off notifications. Plus, you can also enable dark mode or send GIFs, photos, and videos. The app is designed to take advantage of multitasking, meaning you can pop in and out of the app while keeping the call active. Chats will sync across mobile and desktop. As you might expect, video chat is also possible. Both one on one calls and group calls can be made on the app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd