Facebook rolls out desktop redesign for some users, broader release soon

Facebook has started to roll out its new desktop design for a small percentage of users, according to a CNET report. The redesign, which was announced at the Facebook F8 annual developer conference last year in April, will be released for more users broadly before spring.

Facebook is calling the redesign “The New Facebook” and users will have the option to choose between white and bright color backgrounds for the Facebook desktop site or a dark-mode background under the redesign. Facebook is said to be collecting feedback on the new features and there’s also the option of switching back to the older design as well.

Facebook’s new design is supposed to be simpler, faster, more immersive. It puts communities at the center and also makes it easier for users to find the features that they might be interested in. At the time of the launch, Facebook said that the new desktop site will be rolled out in the next few months.

Prior to this, Facebook redesigned its mobile app with a focus on Groups, as the company believes that they are more of a private space for like-minded individuals or friends rather than a public space. The desktop revamp will be on similar lines, which will retain some of the features of the mobile app as well.

Facebook recently unveiled its new company logo, which has been placed across all its products including Instagram and WhatsApp. The new logo is supposed to distinguish Facebook the company from the Facebook app and also make it clear which products come from Facebook

