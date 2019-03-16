Facebook rolls out dedicated Gaming tab for mobile app

Facebook has announced a dedicated Gaming tab for its mobile app to make it easier for people to find games and connect with streamers, groups. The Gaming tab has been included in the main navigation bar, besides Watch tab.

Facebook said in a blog post that the Gaming tab will be a “central home for people to discover, play, watch, and share gaming content personalized for them.”

The aim is to make available games as well related content at one place. So, the tab will let users play games, watch gaming videos as well as connect with gaming groups. The tab is touted as the primary home for Instant Games on Facebook.

The social media giant is also working on creating new ways to invite friends, chat, and play together inside the tab. People can also find as well as follow streamers, esports organisations as well as game publishers inside the tab. The feed will be customised to show the user new streamers based on games and content they follow.

Meanwhile, Facebook will continue to bet test its standalone Gaming app on Android.Facebook Gaming tab will start to roll out for a subset for over 700 million users each month.

“Over time, we’ll expand access to more gaming enthusiasts. People who don’t see the tab in their main navigation bar can find it by going to the Bookmarks menu,” the company said in the post.