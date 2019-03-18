Facebook removed 1.5 million videos of Christchurch mosque shooting

Facebook has revealed that it removed nearly 1.5 million videos of the Christchurch mosque shootings in which 50 people were killed and another 50 people injured, after a gunman opened fire on worshippers on Friday, March 15 at two mosques in New Zealand. The attacker also live-streamed part of the attack on both YouTube and Facebook.

Facebook’s tweet reveals, “In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload…” This also shows how quickly the Facebook livestream of the Christchurch mosque shootings went viral and were being shared on the platform.

Facebook in a series of tweets, posted by the official Facebook Newsroom account had earlier said that they quickly removed the livestream from the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram page, after the police alerted them of the video shortly after the attacker went live.

The company had also said that they were removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter as soon as they became aware.

“We continue to work around the clock to remove violating content using a combination of technology and people. Out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy and the concerns of local authorities, we’re also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content,” Mia Garlick, Facebook New Zealand said in another update on the New Zealand mosque attack.

Facebook was not only platform where the video of the shooting was shared. The live video, which was posted on Facebook, was later being shared on YouTube as well. The Google-owned video platform had tweeted saying they were working vigilantly to remove any violent footage of the attack.

According to a Bloomberg report, users had reported that video of the attack was still widely available hours after being first uploaded to the shooter’s Facebook account.

The report said that the video, which showed a first-person view of the killings in Christchurch, New Zealand, was readily accessible during and after the attack.

Further it was reported that before the gunman opened fire, he urged viewers to subscribe to the popular YouTube channel PewDiePie.