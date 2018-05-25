Facebook’s privacy review will be available in 11 Indian languages: Here’s what you will know

In India, the privacy review on Facebook for Android will be available in 11 local languages. In India, the privacy review on Facebook for Android will be available in 11 local languages.

Facebook has updated its data policy in light of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect midnight. In a bid to make it easier for users to review information about privacy, the social media giant will show users an alert on their News Feed encouraging them to review details about advertising, face recognition, and information they’ve chosen to share in their profile. In India, the privacy review on Facebook for Android will be available in 11 local languages.

“Starting this week, we are asking everyone on Facebook to review important information about privacy and how to control their experience. People have told us they want clearer explanations of what information we collect and how we use it,” Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer at Facebook said in a blog post.

As part of GDPR, Facebook introduced a similar feature in the European Union. Facebook users should expect customised messages that puts privacy information on the front. For instance, the company will display how it uses data from partners to show more relevant advertising, how it uses face recognition, including for features that help protect a user’s privacy, and more. Users will also be shown the political, religious, and relationship information they have chosen to include on their profiles. Finally, updates to Facebook’s terms of service and data policy that the company announced in April will also be displayed upfront.

The summary will be displayed at the front to make it clearer for users to revisit settings they might have turned off. Some of the titles of privacy settings have been updated as well. Facebook will push the alert twice after which people can continue using the service. In the EU, people are required to click to agree to Facebook’s terms of service. In addition to an alert on the Facebook News Feed, users should also expect the company to send emails and SMS informing about its updated terms and data policy.

However, Facebook users will only be shown the choices or privacy settings that they have made and not the ones they have disabled. “For example, if you have already disabled face recognition or ads based on data from partners, we will not ask you to turn them on,” Egan explained. Of course, users can decide to change their privacy settings at any given time. Facebook is expected to announce new privacy controls in the coming months and update users on its work on Clear History.

