Facebook has a patent that could record a user’s reaction to television ads

Facebook is working on a patent that would allow the app to record a user’s reaction to an ad that was playing on television. The patent which was filed in December 2016, and published in June this year, was first reported by the UK’s Metro. The patent’s timing raises some tough questions for Facebook, which is facing a trust and privacy crisis in light of the recent scandals.

Facebook has however, issued a statement saying the patent will never be included in a product from the company, ever. According to Engadget, Facebook VP and Deputy General Counsel Allen Lo said in a statement to the website, that they only filed the patent “to prevent aggression from other companies.”

“Patents tend to focus on future-looking technology that is often speculative in nature and could be commercialized by other companies,” he is quoted as saying. Of course, Facebook is not the only company filing patents to keep ahead of its rivals, and many of them never make it to actual products. However, this particular patent will raise some serious questions given the privacy scandal that Facebook is facing.

The idea that your smartphone is listening to your conversations is not new. In fact, the internet is filled with examples from users on how they were discussing one with a friend, only to find an ad for the exact same thing reflected on Facebook or Amazon or Google. These companies have denied that they are listening to a user’s conversations to place ads. During his Congressional hearing, Mark Zuckerberg dismissed claims that the company was listening to a user’s conversations in order to place ads.

So how will this Facebook audio recording patent work? The patent notes that content providers have a vested interest in knowing how many people viewed or heard their content. In the patent, secret messages embedded in television ads would trigger the recording, and it will record the ‘ambient audio’ sound while the ad is playing in the background. So if there is an ad on television, and you have a reaction to it, be it positive or negative, it would be recorded.

The audio will sent to Facebook, in order to allow the network to gauge a user’s reaction. The patent also talks about scenarios where the smartphone and other devices are connected to “household broadcasting device,” via Bluetooth. The recording will likely take place when the user is signed into this broadcasting device.

This broadcasting signal is recording the ambient audio, which is then received as a data set and describes the viewers reaction to the content item. The data set also includes, a fingerprint or markers which can be used to identify the user and the information about the content item to which the reaction was recorded. The patent also talks about identifying an individual based on the identifier, determine that there was an impression for the content item and then log the impression of the identified content item.

