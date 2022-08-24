Facebook outage: News feed of thousands in US, UK full of celebrity posts

Facebook is currently facing its weirdest outage yet. Thousands of users across the US and UK have reported that something is wrong with their news feed, which is mysteriously full of celebrity posts sent to popular artists like Eminem, Billie Eilish and One Direction.

Outage detection website DownDetector has also reported hundreds of Indian reports from Indian users who have faced a similar issue. While the reports in India are in the hundreds, outage reports from the US and UK are in the thousands.

The unusual Facebook glitch is also causing panic among the social media website’s userbase, with many users suggesting a cyber attack is behind the spammed celebrity posts. Meanwhile, Twitter is full of users complaining about their spammed news feeds.

Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed pic.twitter.com/nQwvtLqRjT — chris🧣 (@chrismearle) August 24, 2022

Anyone else’s Facebook currently look like this? pic.twitter.com/khAfMFN1of — josh phillips (@joshphillip5) August 24, 2022

Facebook is yet to provide an official statement on the matter. We should, however, have more details soon enough.

This story is currently developing and will be updated with more inputs.