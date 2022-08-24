Facebook outage: News feed of thousands in US, UK full of celebrity posts

Facebook is currently facing its weirdest outage yet. Thousands of users across the US and UK have reported that something is wrong with their news feed, which is mysteriously full of celebrity posts sent to popular artists like Eminem, Billie Eilish and One Direction.
Outage detection website DownDetector has also reported hundreds of Indian reports from Indian users who have faced a similar issue. While the reports in India are in the hundreds, outage reports from the US and UK are in the thousands.
The unusual Facebook glitch is also causing panic among the social media website’s userbase, with many users suggesting a cyber attack is behind the spammed celebrity posts. Meanwhile, Twitter is full of users complaining about their spammed news feeds.
Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed pic.twitter.com/nQwvtLqRjT
— chris🧣 (@chrismearle) August 24, 2022
Anyone else’s Facebook currently look like this? pic.twitter.com/khAfMFN1of
— josh phillips (@joshphillip5) August 24, 2022
Facebook is yet to provide an official statement on the matter. We should, however, have more details soon enough.
This story is currently developing and will be updated with more inputs.
Subscriber Only Stories
Top News
Latest News
‘Silent deaths due to air pollution’, says Karnataka Health Minister
Explained: Why are South Korea and the US carrying out massive joint military drills around North Korea?
Gujarat: Dharoi dam to release 76,000 cusecs of water, Sabarmati riverfront lower walkway closed again
Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter
Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms, schools free to decide
Dreamfolks Services IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening: All you need to know
Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi after completing Unity Run; discuss their common love for fitness
Migrants crossing the English Channel hit new 24-hour record
Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood PR machinery focuses too much on box office: ‘Films should always be measured in terms of…’
Who is Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko? The whistleblower who accused Twitter of cyber malpractices
Shaheen Bhatt talks about experiencing a panic attack: ‘It feels like you are dying’
Gujarat polls: Rahul to launch Congress campaign, party to pitch Rajasthan model against BJP’s state model
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
‘Godman’, wife booked for sexually exploiting woman in Karnataka for years