scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Facebook outage: News feed of thousands in US, UK full of celebrity posts

Facebook outage: A weird Facebook glitch is spamming the news feed of thousands of users in the US and UK with celebrity posts and memes.

facebook, facebook broken, facebook down, facebook outage,Facebook seems to be going through a glitch as thousands question whether their feeds have been hacked. (Image Source: Reuters)

Facebook is currently facing its weirdest outage yet. Thousands of users across the US and UK have reported that something is wrong with their news feed, which is mysteriously full of celebrity posts sent to popular artists like Eminem, Billie Eilish and One Direction.

Outage detection website DownDetector has also reported hundreds of Indian reports from Indian users who have faced a similar issue. While the reports in India are in the hundreds, outage reports from the US and UK are in the thousands.

The unusual Facebook glitch is also causing panic among the social media website’s userbase, with many users suggesting a cyber attack is behind the spammed celebrity posts. Meanwhile, Twitter is full of users complaining about their spammed news feeds.

Facebook is yet to provide an official statement on the matter. We should, however, have more details soon enough.

This story is currently developing and will be updated with more inputs. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:06:05 pm
Next Story

Two New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
The most massive known star may be smaller than we thought

The most massive known star may be smaller than we thought

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement