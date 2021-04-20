Facebook now lets users transfer their media, posts and notes to other platforms

Tech giant Facebook has just launched a new trick that lets its users transfer their Facebook data to other sites. The service allows users to transfer data and media including all your photos, videos, posts, notes and even ad-related information from the platform to other relevant services. The feature will come in handy for people looking to quit off the platform.

The service was already available for most of users’ Facebook data. However while the earlier implementation included photos and videos, users still could not download their text posts and notes. Starting Monday, backing up these elements will also be possible.

“We designed this tool with privacy, security and utility in mind. We’ll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely,” Facebook said

While media like photos and videos can be then uploaded to other services like Google Photos, Dropbox and others, the posts and notes will now be able to be backed up to sites like Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress. Facebook also mentioned that it will soon let users export more data types in the future.

How to download your Facebook data?

Users can download and transfer their Facebook data in a few easy steps using a desktop browser.

Step 1: On the Facebook home page, look for the drop dropdown arrow on the top-right portion of the screen. Clicking on this will open up more options. Choose Settings and Privacy/ Settings/ Your Facebook Information.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Information’ option and re-enter your Facebook password to confirm your identity.

Step 3: A subsequent screen will ask users to choose what they’d like to transfer. Users can choose between photos, videos, posts and/or notes. While photos and videos offer more control on how much you want to download, users choosing posts and notes will have to transfer all of them.

Step 4: Choose the platform that you will be transferring your data in the dropdown. Once you select a new service, you will be asked to sign in to that service. Once this is done, click the ‘Confirm Transfer ‘ button.