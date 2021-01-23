scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Facebook mysteriously logs out many iPhone users

Many iOS users reported that they were forced to login again on the Facebook app, while some using two-factor authentication also reported receiving late SMSs.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | January 23, 2021 1:20:00 pm
Facebook, Facebook iOS, Facebook app, Facebook iPhone,Facebook believes the issue arose because of a recent configuration change. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Many Facebook users recently began wondering if the social media platform’s servers crashed after Facebook mysteriously began logging out users from the app recently. Confused users took to Twitter to report the issue and found out that there were many others who were similarly logged out of the app.

The Twitter threads suggested that many people who were logged into the Facebook app were logged out and had to re-login. Many of those who reported that they were inexplicably logged out happened to be Apple iPhone users.

While Facebook has acknowledged the issue, it has still not been able to pinpoint what caused the mass logouts. However, this did not stop users from sharing memes on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here.

Further, users who had two-factor authentication implemented faced issues reconnecting. While users were able to log themselves back in, the two-factor SMS codes often came late. Meanwhile, some users even claimed they had to upload pictures of their IDs to gain access to their accounts.

As per a report by Engadget, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the issue and claimed the service is working on getting things back to normal soon. “We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson as per the report.

