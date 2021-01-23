Facebook mysteriously logs out many iPhone users

Many Facebook users recently began wondering if the social media platform’s servers crashed after Facebook mysteriously began logging out users from the app recently. Confused users took to Twitter to report the issue and found out that there were many others who were similarly logged out of the app.

The Twitter threads suggested that many people who were logged into the Facebook app were logged out and had to re-login. Many of those who reported that they were inexplicably logged out happened to be Apple iPhone users.

While Facebook has acknowledged the issue, it has still not been able to pinpoint what caused the mass logouts. However, this did not stop users from sharing memes on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here.

Twitter is the best site for Public Service announcements Did you feel that earthquake? Find out on Twitter https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Why are cops at the mall? Find out on Twitter Did Facebook log you out, too? Find out on Twitter — Lady A 🌊🌎💡 (@ladyaiam) January 23, 2021

Why did Facebook have some sort of mass log out? At first thought I had forgotten to pay my bill then realized Facebook is free, except the costs from loss of privacy, all those soul numbing pop up ads and how democracy was recently brought to the brink of collapse by it. — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) January 23, 2021

Why did Facebook sign everyone out and then back in ? pic.twitter.com/NXmDFnKKbb — Tammy Brogdon (@tlkr97) January 23, 2021

Further, users who had two-factor authentication implemented faced issues reconnecting. While users were able to log themselves back in, the two-factor SMS codes often came late. Meanwhile, some users even claimed they had to upload pictures of their IDs to gain access to their accounts.

As per a report by Engadget, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the issue and claimed the service is working on getting things back to normal soon. “We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson as per the report.